The Mindanao Cross (Jan. 7, 2023)
MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has named Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. as...
GEN. SANTOS CITY – Mrs. Leslie Jean B Amihan, wife of late PSSg Rudy Verona Amihan, receives financial assistance from Brig. Gen. Jimili...
GEN. SANTOS CITY - Two High Value Individuals were arrested in a buy bust operation at the back of Coca Cola Warehouse, Asai Village, Brgy...
MANILA – Despite life’s greatest challenges, Filipinos remain hopeful and resilient because of their unwavering faith, President Ferdinand R....
COTABATO CITY - Lamitan City received Friday, January 6, from the Bangsamoro government half of a P15 million allocation for a market building...