  Monday Jan, 09 2023 09:13:29 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Jan. 7, 2023)

Galvez named new DND chief

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has named Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. as...

Wife of Mlang slain cop gets cash aid from PRO-12

GEN. SANTOS CITY  – Mrs. Leslie Jean B Amihan, wife of late PSSg Rudy Verona Amihan, receives financial assistance from Brig. Gen. Jimili...

2 drug peddlers fall in GenSan, P408k worth of shabu seized

GEN. SANTOS CITY  - Two High Value Individuals were arrested in a buy bust operation at the back of Coca Cola Warehouse, Asai Village, Brgy...

Faith helps Filipinos overcome life’s ‘storms’: Marcos

MANILA – Despite life’s greatest challenges, Filipinos remain hopeful and resilient because of their unwavering faith, President Ferdinand R....

Lamitan gets P15M market project from BARMM

COTABATO CITY - Lamitan City received Friday, January 6, from the Bangsamoro government half of a P15 million allocation for a market building...