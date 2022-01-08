  Saturday Jan, 08 2022 04:16:10 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Jan. 8, 2022)

Dignified Poor Bangsamoro gets aid from MP Candao

COTABATO CITY - Prioridad ngayon ni Member of Parliament Bai Maleiha Bajunaid Candao ang pagkaloob ng tulong sa mga Dignified Poor Bangsamoro o mga...

2 motorists dead in irrigation dike accident

COTABATO CITY      --- Two drunken motorists got drowned when they lost control of their motorcycle and plunged into a deep...

Datu Piang community watchmen’s outpost attacked

COTABATO CITY --- A villager was wounded when gunmen attacked an outpost of volunteer barangay watchmen in Datu Piang town in Maguindanao on Friday...

2 die, 1 hurt in Koronadal shootout

KORONADAL CITY - Dead on arrival sa ospital ang isang land owner matapos pagbabarilin sa kanila mismong lugar sa Purok Camia, Barangay New Pangasinan...

14 BIFF yield to Army in North Cotabato as New Year sets in

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Fourteen Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter (BIFF) combatants surrendered anew to Joint Task Force Central forces at...