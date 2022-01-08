The Mindanao Cross (Jan. 8, 2022)
COTABATO CITY - Prioridad ngayon ni Member of Parliament Bai Maleiha Bajunaid Candao ang pagkaloob ng tulong sa mga Dignified Poor Bangsamoro o mga...
COTABATO CITY --- Two drunken motorists got drowned when they lost control of their motorcycle and plunged into a deep...
COTABATO CITY --- A villager was wounded when gunmen attacked an outpost of volunteer barangay watchmen in Datu Piang town in Maguindanao on Friday...
KORONADAL CITY - Dead on arrival sa ospital ang isang land owner matapos pagbabarilin sa kanila mismong lugar sa Purok Camia, Barangay New Pangasinan...
CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Fourteen Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter (BIFF) combatants surrendered anew to Joint Task Force Central forces at...