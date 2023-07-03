  Monday Jul, 03 2023 12:47:28 AM

The Mindanao Cross (July 1, 2023)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Woman charged for terrorism financing nabbed in Kalamansig

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Law enforcement agencies executed a warrant of arrest in Barangay Poblacion, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat, resulting in the...

Whoever receives you, receives me

Thirteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year 1st Reading – 2 Kings 4:8-11, 14-16A One day Elisha came to Shunem, where there was a woman of...

Conflict-ravaged community now has P3.5M worth barangay hall

COTABATO CITY - Residents of an area rocked by deadly clashes between soldiers and Moro guerillas in decades past now boast of having a P3.5...

Gov. Tamayo umapela sa lot owner na buksan muna ang bahagi ng isinarang highway sa Tboli

KORONADAL CITY - Sa ngalan ng publiko, hiniling ni South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. sa may-ari ng lupain na buksan ulit ang...

Growing skeptic, 3 NPA rebels yield in N. Cotabato

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao Norte – Saying they have had enough of the difficult life in the mountains, three communist New People's Army (NPA)...