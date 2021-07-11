  Sunday Jul, 11 2021 10:51:06 AM

The Mindanao Cross (July 10, 2021)

MAGELCO announces power interruption Monday, July 12

To all member consumer served by M2 Salbu Substation, M4 Capiton Substation, and M5 RSK Substation. What: NGCP Scheduled Power Interruption...

Magnitude 4.6 quake shakes Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat

COTABATO CITY - A magnitude 4.6 quake hit coastal areas of Sultan Kudarat Sunday with its epicenter traced 15 kilometers west of Kalamansig town, the...

Cotabato Light receives environmental recognition awards

COTABATO CITY - Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light), a wholly-owned subsidiary of AboitizPower, has been recognized and commended by...

4 arrested in Maguindanao for keeping firearms in car 

MAGUINDANAO --- The police detained four suspected members of an Islamic State-inspired group for keeping assault rifles in their vehicle intercepted...

17 COVID-19 positive die, 170 new cases in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 10, 2021 (6:00 PM) ONE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY (170) NEW CONFIRMED CASES ONE-HUNDRED-FORTY (...