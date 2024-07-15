  Monday Jul, 15 2024 03:23:20 PM

The Mindanao Cross (July 13, 2024)

Badminton player from Lanao Sur brings gold for BARMM in Palaro 2024

Jamal Rahmat Pandi of Lanao del Sur I has brought honor to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) by winning another gold medal...

P1.2-M smuggled cigarettes recovered in Tawi-Tawi

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao del Norte - In a coordinated effort on the night of July 13, 2024, law enforcement units successfully intercepted a...

Bangsamoro READi nagpatupad ng evacuation sa SGA

Pasado alas onse Biernes ng gabi ay nagsimula nang makipag-ugnayan sa lokal na pamahalaan ng Special Geographic Area (SGA) ang Bangsamoro READi...

Images of floods affecting NoCot, MagSur, SulKud

COTABATO CITY - Several villages in Pikit, North Cotabato are now under water, including villages now under the Bangsamoro Special Geographic Area (...

Malacanang officials visit flood affected Maguindanao del Norte, other areas in Mindanao

COTABATO CITY - DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, together with Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG), arrived in the...