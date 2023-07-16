  Sunday Jul, 16 2023 10:21:32 PM

The Mindanao Cross (July 15, 2023)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Pulis, isa pa nasawi sa salpukan ng dalawang motor sa Maguindanao Sur

COTABATO CITY - An off duty police officer and a motorist were killed when the motorcycle they were driving figured in a highway crash on...

 "Future of LGU governance" takes off in village with a dark past

MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato—A Catholic chapel in Barangay Tumbras has been walled like a parish church ever since a standoff there occurred between...

Sunday readings: Fifteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

1st Reading – Isaiah 55:10-11 Thus says the LORD: Just as from the heavens the rain and snow come down and do not return there till they have...

Should people hold hands or put their hands in the air during the “Lord’s Prayer”?

The liturgical commission of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has clarified that “both gestures are liturgically accepted”...

Kimberly Mae Hollera is Mutya ng South Cotabato 2023!

KORONADAL CITY - Miss Kimberly Mae Hollera, representing Land Transportation Office (LTO-Polomolok) was crowned Mutya ng South Cotabato 2023...