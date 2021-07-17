  Saturday Jul, 17 2021 06:26:14 PM

The Mindanao Cross (July 17, 2021)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

COVID-19 update: 305 patients recover, 122 new infection, 4 deaths

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 16, 2021 (6:00 PM) ONE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-TWO (122) NEW CONFIRMED CASES THREE-HUNDRED-...

Cotabato Light accredited customer service center resumes

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company accredited customer service center located at Al Nor Commercial Complex resumes operation...

Magelco announces power curtailment in Kabuntalan, Maguindanao

To all member-consumers served by DOS Feeder. What: CURTAILMENT OF M4 CAPITON SUBSTATION When: July 16, 2021 (Friday) Time: 6 PM to 10 PM...

Cotabato Light announces power interruption on July 18

COTABATO CITY - To facilitate restructuring of primary line in portions of Broce, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, the Cotabato Light and Power...

Widow of C-130 crash fatality assail slow DNA matching 

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- The widow of Sulu plane crash fatality Cpl. Reynel Matundin is ranting over what is for her slow process in identifying the...