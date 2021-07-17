The Mindanao Cross (July 17, 2021)
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 16, 2021 (6:00 PM)
ONE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-TWO (122) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
THREE-HUNDRED-...
COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company accredited customer service center located at Al Nor Commercial Complex resumes operation...
To all member-consumers served by DOS Feeder.
What: CURTAILMENT OF M4 CAPITON SUBSTATION
When: July 16, 2021 (Friday)
Time: 6 PM to 10 PM...
COTABATO CITY - To facilitate restructuring of primary line in portions of Broce, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, the Cotabato Light and Power...
KIDAPAWAN CITY --- The widow of Sulu plane crash fatality Cpl. Reynel Matundin is ranting over what is for her slow process in identifying the...