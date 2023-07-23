  Sunday Jul, 23 2023 08:37:58 PM

The Mindanao Cross (July 22, 2023)

Missing Ezell Tan of Cotabato City found dead in Lanao Sur coast

KUMPIRMADO na ang natagpuang bangkay sa baybayin ng Brgy. Molimoc, Balabagan, Lanao del Sur ay ang 34-anyos na si Ezell A. Tan na taga Rosary Heights...

3 dead as van hits motorcycle in South Cotabato 

KORONADAL CITY - Three in a family riding a motorcycle together died instantly when a speeding van hit them sideways while motoring through a...

Lord you are good and forgiving

Sixteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time 1st Reading – Wisdom 12:13, 16-19 There is no god besides you who have the care of all, that you need show...

Bystanders seriously hurt in Lanao Norte gun attack

COTABATO CITY - Two villagers were seriously wounded in a gun attack Thursday in Lala, Lanao del Norte. Major Allan Oniana, municipal police chief...

Army rescue injured NPA lady warrior after clashes in Sultan Kudarat

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao Norte  – Army troopers rescued and treated an injured lady New Peoples Army guerilla following an encounter in...