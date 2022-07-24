The Mindanao Cross (July 23, 2022)
SITANGKAI, Tawi-Tawi — Bangsamoro regional officials over the weekend marked the ground under low-tide seawater for the construction of a market...
KORONADAL CITY - The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency is now prosecuting a 52-year-old peddler from whom agents seized P88,400 worth of shabu...
COTABATO CITY --- Three terrorists were killed while a soldier was hurt in an encounter in Mamasapano town in Maguindanao from late Thursday...
COTABATO CITY – The Ministry of Public Works in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) turned over Friday a PHP27-million...