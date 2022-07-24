  Sunday Jul, 24 2022 06:50:31 AM

The Mindanao Cross (July 23, 2022)

Sitangkai’s first government center in 16 years; first wet market building in ages

SITANGKAI, Tawi-Tawi — Bangsamoro regional officials over the weekend marked the ground under low-tide seawater for the construction of a market...

52-year-old South Cotabato peddler faces anti-narc case

KORONADAL CITY - The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency is now prosecuting a 52-year-old peddler from whom agents seized P88,400 worth of shabu...

6th ID says 3 BIFF men dead in bungled Army detachment attack

COTABATO CITY --- Three terrorists were killed while a soldier was hurt in an encounter in Mamasapano town in Maguindanao from late Thursday...

BARMM turns over P27-M Covid-19 facility to Maguindanao hospital

COTABATO CITY – The Ministry of Public Works in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) turned over Friday a PHP27-million...