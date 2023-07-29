  Saturday Jul, 29 2023 11:32:45 PM

The Mindanao Cross (July 29, 2023)

Caritas Philippines appeals aid for typhoon-hit areas

The Caritas Philippines, the Church’s social action arm, launched an appeal on Thursday to help relief efforts in typhoon-hit areas of the country...

3 motorists dead in Koronadal highway mishap

COTABATO CITY - Three motorists died instantly when a wayward pick-up truck driven by a drunk driver rammed two motorcycles at a portion of a...

NPA leader killed, 2 arrested in Sultan Kudarat

COTABATO CITY - An senior official of the New People’s Army long wanted for high-profile criminal cases was killed while two others were...

Personal bag, keys, ATM cards, mobile phone of slain Dr. Tello recovered near confessed killer's house

MATAPOS umamin at sumuko sa mga otoridad ang suspek sa pagpaslang sa OB-Gynecologist na si Dra. Ma. Vicenta Tello, natagpuan ng mga tauhan ng...

Dr. Tello’s murder suspect surrenders to city police

MINUTES after the discovery of Dr. Marivic Tello’s cadaver inside the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center compound, the prime suspect of the murder...