  Saturday Jul, 03 2021 08:39:18 PM

The Mindanao Cross (July 3, 2021)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

MSSD releases P37-M worth of medical aid for indigent patients across BARMM

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) has already released some Php37,000,000.00 worth of...

Lalaki patay sa pamamaril sa Surallah, South Cotabatol, suspect ama at kapatid ng kanyang GF

SURALLAH, SOUTH COTABATO - Patay ang isang 33 taong gulang na lalaki matapos na barilin habang katabi ang kanyang girlfriend sa Barangay Little...

5 drug suspects nabbed in North Cotabato anti-drug ops

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - Combined elements from 90th Infantry (Bigkis-Lahi) Battalion, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 12 (PDEA-12), and...

Army collects firearms from NPA, Dawlah Islamiya supporters

MAGUINDANAO --- The military collected this week 42 assorted firearms from sympathizers of the New People’s Army and the Dawlah Islamiya in Maitum...

210 COVID-19 patients have recovered, DOH-12 records 140 new cases, 10 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 02, 2021 (6:00pm) ONE-HUNDRED-FORTY (140) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-NINE (209) NEW...