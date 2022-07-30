  Saturday Jul, 30 2022 03:07:06 PM

The Mindanao Cross (July 30, 2022)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM to upgrade operations, facilities of Madrasahs

COTABATO CITY — Financial subsidies to support both public and private Madaris (Muslim schools) across the region continue to pour since the Madrasah...

Flash floods displace 100 families in Koronadal

KORONADAL CITY – At least 100 families were evacuated to safer grounds when a flash floods caused by a heavy downpour submerged five exterior...

Flooded NoCot town placed under state of calamity

KABACAN, North Cotabato —The town government here has placed the entire municipality under a state of calamity as floods caused by inclement...

Cotabato City water service advisory

Water Service Advisory Notice of Low Water Pressure to No Water What: Low Water Pressure to No Water Why: Temporary shutdown of pumping...

Police destroy 3-hectare Lanao del Sur marijuana farm

COTABATO CITY - Authorities destroyed three hectares of Marijuana plants in Maguing town in Lanao del Sur Thursday. Col. Jibin Boncayao,...