The Mindanao Cross (July 31, 2021)
DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao – Joint elements of PRO BAR in Maguindanao arrested a wanted person for the crime of Murder on July 29, 2021 at...
COTABATO CIY - Another drug den was dismantled and six drug personalilties were arrested by agents of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the...
COTABATO CITY — Ministry of Trade, Investments and Industry (MTIT) conducted various skills and enterprise trainings for business enthusiasts in the...
COTABATO CITY - The vaccination rollout, especially in far flung communities in the Soccsksargen region, is expected to go full swing with the...
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 31, 2021 (6:00 PM)
ONE-HUNDRED-NINETY-SEVEN (197) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
ONE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-...