The Mindanao Cross (July 31, 2021)

4th most wanted man in DOS nabbed in Cotabato City

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao – Joint elements of PRO BAR in Maguindanao arrested a wanted person for the crime of Murder on July 29, 2021 at...

Drug den dismantled, 6 nabbed in Cotabato City drug-bust

COTABATO CIY - Another drug den was dismantled and six drug personalilties were arrested by agents of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the...

MTIT conducts entrepreneurial skills trainings for BARMM business enthusiasts

COTABATO CITY — Ministry of Trade, Investments and Industry (MTIT) conducted various skills and enterprise trainings for business enthusiasts in the...

More vaccines vs. COVID-19 arrive for Region 12

COTABATO CITY - The vaccination rollout, especially in far flung communities in the Soccsksargen region, is expected to go full swing with the...

Region 12 COVID-19 update: 197 new cases, 122 recovery and 7 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 31, 2021 (6:00 PM) ONE-HUNDRED-NINETY-SEVEN (197) NEW CONFIRMED CASES ONE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-...