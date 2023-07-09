  Sunday Jul, 09 2023 06:12:43 AM

The Mindanao Cross *July 8, 2023)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

PNP, BARMM execs meet to improve security in Mindanao

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. has met with Al Haj Murad Ebrahim, chief minister of the Bangsamoro...

Missing money-lending firm collector found dead

COTABATO CITY --- Villagers found Friday in a secluded barangay in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte the cadaver of a missing money-lending firm...

National Gov’t, BARMM sign circular for joint award of energy contracts in Bangsamoro region

COTABATO CITY — The Department of Energy (DOE) of the national government and BARMM’s Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Energy (MENRE)...

Over 200 ducks mysteriously died in Koronadal

KORONADAL CITY  – More than 200 ducks have mysteriously died almost at the same time in a remote village here that made its owner suspect...

MILF member nabbed in GenSan for murder charges

KORONADAL CITY  – Police arrested in Gen. Santos City a wanted man facing murder charges during law enforcement operation in Barangay Apopong,...