  Monday Jun, 13 2022 03:06:11 AM

The Mindanao Cross (June 11, 2022)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Lorenzana stable after fainting at Rizal Park’s Freedom Day rites

MANILA – Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana is in stable condition after fainting during the 124th Independence Day...

Barangay councilman dead in South Cotabato ambush

KORONADAL CITY --- Gunmen killed a barangay official in an ambush in nearby Polomolok town in South Cotabato Sunday. Roger Samling, an incumbent...

Duterte leads 124th Independence Day rites at Rizal Park

MANILA – President Rodrigo R. Duterte on Sunday led the 124th Independence Day rites at Rizal Park, Manila City. This was his last time to...

P10.2-M worth shabu seized in Lanao Sur

COTABATO CITY --- Authorities seized P10.2 million worth of shabu found Thursday in the hideout of an illegal drug ring in Maguing, Lanao del...

Opening BARMM’s tourism sector among major feats of peace process

MANILA – The opening up of the tourism industry in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) through an inter-regional airline...