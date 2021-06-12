  Saturday Jun, 12 2021 06:15:58 PM

The Mindanao Cross (June 12, 2021)

Thousands displaced by flashfloods in South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY --- More than 2,000 villagers got displaced by flashfloods that swept through low-lying barangays in South Cotabato province...

With NoCot mayor "missing," vice mayor assumes post

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Opisyal ng umupo si Vice Mayor Rogelio Marañon bilang acting mayor ng Magpet matapos tatlong araw na hindi sumipot sa kanyang...

BARMM chief Minister Ebrahim: Bangsamoro honors sacrifices of Filipino heroes

COTABATO CITY  – The leadership of the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) today expressed optimism the Filipino people can survive and...

Mlang Mayor Abonado, isinugod sa ospital, nasa stable ang kalagayan

Stable ang condition ni M'lang Mayor Russel Abonado matapos itong isugod sa isang ospital sa M'lang, Cotabato. Sinabi ni M'lang MDRRM Officee...

Koronadal preps for teachers licensure exam in September

KORONADAL CITY – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) and the city government have started preparations for...