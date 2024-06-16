  Sunday Jun, 16 2024 07:40:54 AM

The Mindanao Cross (June 15, 2024)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Darul Ifta hosts inter-faith dialogue to promote peace

The highest Islamic body in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has gathered leaders of various religious groups in the region to...

Eid'l Adha holiday advisory

Pursuant to the Bangsamoro Holidays Act of 2023 and in line with the traditions and festivities of Eid'l Adha (Feast of Sacrifice), the Bangsamoro...

Shabu dealer killed in shootout with PDEA-12 agents

COTABATO CITY --- Anti-narcotics agents shot dead an elusive shabu dealer in an entrapment operation on Friday night in Koronadal City that turned...

DOLE issues pay rules for Eid’l Adha

MANILA – Private sector employees who will not report for work on June 17, a regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Adha (Feast of Sacrifice),...

2 bata patay nang malunod sa ilog; OVP BARMM, nagbigay ng ayuda at Janazah Kits

COTABATO CITY - TUMAGAL ng halos apat na oras ang paghahanap sa magkapatid na nalunod sa Matampay river, Mother Barangay Poblacion, Cotabato City...