  Saturday Jun, 17 2023 06:41:43 PM

The Mindanao Cross (June 17, 2023)

Cotabato Light, first electric distribution unit in PH to be ISO certified

COTABATO CITY - Cotabato Light is one of the first electric distribution utilities in the country to be certified with the ISO 55001:2014, an asset...

Binatilyong namiesta, nakuryente habang pauwi sa Arakan, North Cotabato

BINATANG galing sa fiesta, nakuryente nang umano'y sumabit sa kable ng kuryente habang sakay ng motorsiklo sa Sto. Niño, Arakan, North Cotabato...

BARMM education minister condemns grenade attack vs. Pikit teacher

 

NPA political instructor, intel yields to Army in GenSan

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao Norte – A political instructor of communist movement in South Cotabato have voluntarily surrendered to military authorities...

BARMM PNP forms SITG to speed up probe of MagSur ambush

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao Sur  – Police Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, regional director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (...