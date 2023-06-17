The Mindanao Cross (June 17, 2023)
COTABATO CITY - Cotabato Light is one of the first electric distribution utilities in the country to be certified with the ISO 55001:2014, an asset...
BINATANG galing sa fiesta, nakuryente nang umano'y sumabit sa kable ng kuryente habang sakay ng motorsiklo sa Sto. Niño, Arakan, North Cotabato...
CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao Norte – A political instructor of communist movement in South Cotabato have voluntarily surrendered to military authorities...
SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao Sur – Police Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, regional director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (...