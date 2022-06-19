  Sunday Jun, 19 2022 01:07:36 AM

The Mindanao Cross (June 18, 2022)

New 6th ID commander to secure surrender of religious extremists 

The new commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division assured Saturday to emulate his predecessors who had secured the surrender of 378 violent...

Cotabato Light announces power service interruption for ND village

Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) announces the notice of scheduled power interruption on June 20, 2022 (Monday) from 8:00 AM to 11:...

Armed lawless group leader, pal killed in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO,  Maguindanao – Government forces conducted a law enforcement support operation (LESO) that resulted in the killing of two (2)...

‘Crown-of-thorns’ starfish threatens Sarangani town’s marine life

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – An official of the Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape (SBPS) in Sarangani province warned Friday of an impending outbreak of...

CAFGU killed, 3 companions hurt in Maguindanao ambush

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao ---- A member of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit was killed while three others were badly hurt in an...