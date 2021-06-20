  Sunday Jun, 20 2021 08:28:53 AM

The Mindanao Cross (June 19, 2021)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

3 dead, 6 hurt in Maguindanao gun attack

COTABATO CITY --- Gunmen killed three villagers and seriously wounded six others in a daring attack in Buldon, Maguindanao Friday night. The...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (June 18, 2021)

NEWSCAST HEADLINES: 1.  Ex-Mayor Montasir Sabal ng Talitay, Maguindanao, nahuli sa Batangas pero napatay habang nasa police custody kasi...

MPs seek P50-M for additional medical supplies for Covid patients across BARMM

COTABATO CITY – Bangsamoro Parliament Deputy Speakers Ziaur-Rahman Adiong and Atty. Nabil Tan, and Parliament Member Atty. Ubaida Pacasem filed on...

356 patients recover from COVID-19 in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 18, 2021 (6:00 PM) FOUR-HUNDRED-FOURTEEN (416) NEW CONFIRMED CASES THREE-HUNDRED-...

BARMM law for welfare of Bangsamoro OFWs approved 

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro parliament has approved the Overseas Bangsamoro Workers Act meant to ensure the welfare and protection from abusive...