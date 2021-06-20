The Mindanao Cross (June 19, 2021)
COTABATO CITY --- Gunmen killed three villagers and seriously wounded six others in a daring attack in Buldon, Maguindanao Friday night.
The...
NEWSCAST
HEADLINES:
1. Ex-Mayor Montasir Sabal ng Talitay, Maguindanao, nahuli sa Batangas pero napatay habang nasa police custody kasi...
COTABATO CITY – Bangsamoro Parliament Deputy Speakers Ziaur-Rahman Adiong and Atty. Nabil Tan, and Parliament Member Atty. Ubaida Pacasem filed on...
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 18, 2021 (6:00 PM)
FOUR-HUNDRED-FOURTEEN (416) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
THREE-HUNDRED-...
COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro parliament has approved the Overseas Bangsamoro Workers Act meant to ensure the welfare and protection from abusive...