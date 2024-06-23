  Sunday Jun, 23 2024 12:43:17 AM

The Mindanao Cross (June 22, 2024)

Village exec in firearms deal slain ni Lanao Sur ops

COTABATO CITY — An incumbent village chair in Lanao del Sur was killed when he resisted arrest and traded bullets with the agents of Criminal...

Survey shows BARMM likely voters unaware of 2025 poll processes

COTABATO CITY  – The majority of likely voters in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) lack awareness of the new voting...

Selection of officials for 8 Bangsamoro towns on

COTABATO CITY - Bangsamoro regional officials are now screening applicants for mayor, vice mayor and municipal councilors for the eight newly-...

Sahod ng mga nasa Barangay frontline services, itataas ng City Government

ABOT SA 2,000 na buwanang increase ang nakatakdang paaaprubahan sa Sangguniang Panlungsod ni Cotabato City City Mayor Bruce Matabalao para sa mga...

Coast Guard member hurt in Basilan gun attack dies in hospital

COTABATO CITY - The 26-year-old Philippine Coast Guard member wounded in a gun attack in Lamitan City on Thursday afternoon died in a hospital in...