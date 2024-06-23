The Mindanao Cross (June 22, 2024)
COTABATO CITY — An incumbent village chair in Lanao del Sur was killed when he resisted arrest and traded bullets with the agents of Criminal...
COTABATO CITY – The majority of likely voters in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) lack awareness of the new voting...
COTABATO CITY - Bangsamoro regional officials are now screening applicants for mayor, vice mayor and municipal councilors for the eight newly-...
ABOT SA 2,000 na buwanang increase ang nakatakdang paaaprubahan sa Sangguniang Panlungsod ni Cotabato City City Mayor Bruce Matabalao para sa mga...
COTABATO CITY - The 26-year-old Philippine Coast Guard member wounded in a gun attack in Lamitan City on Thursday afternoon died in a hospital in...