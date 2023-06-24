  Saturday Jun, 24 2023 10:00:57 AM

The Mindanao Cross (June 24, 2023)

2 centenarians get P110k cash gift from gov’t

KORONADAL CITY – Two centenarians belonging to Indigenous Peoples (IP) communities in Gen. Santos City and South Cotabato have received their...

Shabu dealer linked to terror group busted in Koronadal City 

COTABATO CITY --- Anti-narcotics agents seized P408,000 worth of shabu from an alleged dealer entrapped Thursday in Koronadal City, 109 kilometers...

2 die due to flashfloods in North Cotabato; 80K residents in Maguindanao Sur affected

KABACAN, North Cotabato – Two have died due to drowning in North Cotabato while about 80,000 individuals have been displaced by floods in two...

Lagdameo, Galvez certain of surrender of more local ISIS-inspired terrorists

COTABATO CITY -- Two officials directly under President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. are optimistic of the surrender soon of more local terrorists...

PAL Cotabato-Manila-Cotabato flights cancelled

Advisory – URGENT Update 21 June 2023 Cotabato flights cancelled due to runway closure For the safety of our passengers, PAL has cancelled...