  Thursday Jun, 30 2022 07:58:38 PM

The Mindanao Cross (June 25, 2022)

Cotabato Light's electric safety tips

Cotabato Light and Power Company remindes its concessionaires not to leave gadgets on standby overnight 

Cotelco announces brownout sked for July 2 in Kidapawan-Magpet area

POWER INTERRUPTION ADVISORY WHERE : PART OF KIDAPAWAN/MAGPET AREA WHEN : JULY 2, 2022 (SATURDAY) TIME : 8:00 AM - 12:00 NN (4 HOURS)...

Dept. of Energy commended Cotabato Light's contribution during 2022 NLE

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Energy (DOE) has commended the Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light), for the immense support and...

Socoteco 1 announces power interruption in Tantangan, Koronadal on July 2

KORONADAL CITY - The South Cotabato Electric Cooperative (Socoteco-1) today announces a scheduled power service interruption in Tantangan town...

MILF’s candidate for Cotabato City mayor assumes office

COTABATO CITY --- The favored candidate for mayor here of the fledgling political party of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front assumed as the new...