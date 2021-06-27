  Sunday Jun, 27 2021 09:58:05 AM

The Mindanao Cross (June 26, 2021)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Benigno Aquino III, PH’s 15th president, laid to rest

MANILA – Former president Benigno Simeon Cojuangco-Aquino III’s ashes were laid to rest Saturday at the Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque City...

Soccsksargen RHUs start inoculation of OFWs, seafarers

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Rural health units (RHUs) in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) have launched the vaccination against coronavirus disease 2019 (...

I will praise you Lord for you have rescued me

Reading I Wis 1:13-15; 2:23-24 God did not make death, nor does he rejoice in the destruction of the living. For he fashioned all things that...

GenSan local gov’t mulls COVID-19 summit

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Mayor Ronnel Rivera is to preside over anytime soon a multi-sector COVID-19 summit to discuss the expansion of the city...

5 men nabbed for guns, shabu possession in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Combined elements from 33rd Infantry (Makabayan) Battalion, 1st Mechanized Battalion, and local PNP operatives...