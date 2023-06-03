  Saturday Jun, 03 2023 12:57:23 PM

The Mindanao Cross (June 3, 2023)

Villager dead, 4 hurt in Lamitan gun attack

COTABATO CITY --- A guest in a traditional Yakan child baptismal rite was killed while five others, four of them minors, were badly hurt in a...

Western Union Pigcawayan branch, honoldap

COTABATO CITY - Abot sa P60,000 na cash ang tinangay ng nag-iisang suspek matapos nitong pasukin ang Western Union office sa barangay Poblacion,...

Bangsamoro investment board surpasses 2023 target

COTABATO CITY – The Bangsamoro Board of Investment (BBOI) has accomplished another milestone by logging PHP2.7 billion worth of investments from...

BARMM, UNDP launch #DigitalBangsamoro Center in Piagapo, Lanao del Sur – a first in BARMM

The first #DigitalBangsamoro Center in the Bangsamoro region, which features an interactive call center and a one-stop shop web portal for public...

3 dead in Matalam anti-narcotics raid

COTABATO CITY - Three alleged drug dealers were killed in a brief shootout with policemen early Thursday in Matalam town in Cotabato province....