The Mindanao Cross (June 5, 2021)

No movement Sunday ipapatupad sa June 13 at 20 sa Koronadal

Message from Koronadal City Mayor Eliordo Ogena: "My dearest Koronadaleños, to prevent the further increase of Covid-19 cases, we will be placing...

COVID-19 UPDATE: Region 12 records 223 new infections

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 5, 2021 (6:00pm) TWO-HUNDRED-TWENTY-THREE (223) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-NINE (209...

Cops’ body cams night-vision capable

MANILA - Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Saturday said the new body-worn cameras (BWCs) are capable of night-...

‘Death’ reports on DavSur guv fake: kin

DIGOS CITY – The family of Davao del Sur Governor Douglas Ra. Cagas denied reports circulating on social media and news sites about the death of...

COVID-19 update: BARMM records 72 new infections

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Region Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19 today reported 72 new cases in the region with 34 recovery but no reported...