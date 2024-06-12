The Mindanao Cross (June 8, 2024)
NEWSCAST
1 MGA SUSPECT na nang-ambush sa convoy ng isang kapitan sa Cotabato City, kilala at kakasuhan ng mga biktima, ayon sa PNP...
MANILA – The Japanese government has approved USD5.5 million (PHP323.19) in grant to improve the access to birth registration of Sama Bajaus and...
MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR — As part of the BARMM Ministry of Social Services and Development’s (MSSD) inaugural Management Committee Meeting for the 1st...
Antipas, Pres. Roxas, Magpet.
TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO):
This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power...
COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has announced a scheduled power interruption affecting Barangay Broce 6th...