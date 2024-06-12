  Wednesday Jun, 12 2024 03:35:36 PM

The Mindanao Cross (June 8, 2024)

NDBC BIDA BALITA (June 12, 2024)

NEWSCAST 1   MGA SUSPECT na nang-ambush sa convoy ng isang kapitan sa Cotabato City, kilala at kakasuhan ng mga biktima, ayon sa PNP...

Japan approves $5.5M grant for birth registration in BARMM

MANILA – The Japanese government has approved USD5.5 million (PHP323.19) in grant to improve the access to birth registration of Sama Bajaus and...

MSSD execs visit program beneficiaries, projects in MagSur

MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR — As part of the BARMM Ministry of Social Services and Development’s (MSSD) inaugural Management Committee Meeting for the 1st...

Cotelco announces power service interruption in some parts of Antipas, Pres. Roxas, Magpet

Antipas, Pres. Roxas, Magpet. TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO): This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power...

Cotabato Light announces power service interruption for June 16 in MagNorte

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has announced a scheduled power interruption affecting Barangay Broce 6th...