  Monday Mar, 14 2022 03:13:11 AM

The Mindanao Cross (March 12, 2022)

Transport coop exec hurt in GenSan gun attack

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- A chairperson of a local transport cooperative was hurt in a gun attack today in Barangay Buayan here. The 64-year-...

Duterte says he fulfilled his promise to bring peace to Mindanao

MANILA – With his term ending in over three months, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte believes that he has been able to deliver his promise to bring...

MisOc mayoral aspirant shot, hurt

CALAMBA, Misamis Occodental -- Gipusal sa wala pa mailhi nga suspect si mayoral candidate George Garwin Matunog duol sa bagong pag-ablihan nga 7...

Biggest herd of sea mammals sighted in SarBay

KORONDADAL CITY  – Environmentalists in the Soccsksargen region today reported the sightings of five “sea cows,” commonly known by locals as “...

Metro Cotabato Water District announces low water pressure

Water Service Advisory What: Low Water Pressure to No Water Where: RH-3, RH-4, RH-5, Poblacion 2, Poblacion 3, Poblacion 4, Poblacion 8 at...