  Monday Mar, 15 2021 01:37:22 PM

The Mindanao Cross (March 13, 2021)

BARMM's online skills and livelihood education center launched 

COTABATO CITY - Officials are expecting hundreds to enroll in the Bangsamoro government’s new online livelihood education program for those who...

Jolo big time drug peddler falls, PDEA agents seize P20-M shabu

COTABATO CITY - Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Bangsamoro Region (PDEA-BARMM) have arrested Sunday a big-time drug operator...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (March 15, 2021)

HEADLINES: 1    NGO worker na taga Iligan, natagpuang patay sa kanyang kwarto sa Cotabato City 2.   BILANG ng Covid-...

LPA, 2 weather systems to bring rains in many parts of PH

MANILA – A low-pressure area (LPA) and two weather systems are expected to bring rains in many parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (March 13, 2021)

NEWSCAST HEADLINES: 1  LIVE 81 mm mortar, ibinenta sa junk shop sa Mlang, North Cotabato, ngayono hawak na ng PNP 2.  TAGA...