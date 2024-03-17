  Sunday Mar, 17 2024 01:36:53 PM

The Mindanao Cross (March 16, 2024)

CM Ebrahim reminds Bangsamoro community of forgiveness, rewards of love during Ramadan

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim reminded the Bangsamoro people of the significance of love and forgiveness during the holy...

Bishop voices concern over allowing civilians to own semi-automatic rifles

A Catholic bishop has reservations about the Philippine police move to allow civilians to own semi-automatic rifles. Bishop Oscar Jaime Florencio...

Four dead as pick-up truck rammed tricycle in Sultan Kudarat

COTABATO CITY --- Four individuals were killed in an accident involving a tricycle and a wayward pick-up truck in a stretch of a highway in...

3 drug suspects inaresto sa drug den na nabuwag ng PDEA 12 sa Tacurong City

KORONADAL CITY - Kakasuhan ng PDEA 12 ng paglabag sa Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act ang tatlo katao na inaresto sa drug den na sinalakay nila sa...

Cotabato Light announces changes in NGCP power service interruption for March 17

In line with the latest update from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), the scheduled normalization of loads from Tacurong to...