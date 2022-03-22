  Tuesday Mar, 22 2022 03:34:35 AM

The Mindanao Cross (March 19, 2022)

Suspects in beheading, mutilation of North Cotabato farmer arrested

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- The police has clamped down the siblings tagged in last week’s beheading in Arakan, North Cotabato of a farmer whose ears and sex...

Monday forecast: Fair weather to prevail over most of PH

MANILA – Fair weather will prevail over most parts of the country, the weather bureau said Monday. "Because of the easterlies, most areas in...

Villager dead, 4 hurt due to electrocution in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY --- A villager perished while four others were seriously hurt when the metal radio antenna they were erecting hit a high-tension power...

BARMM cop chief condemns murder of Col. Balquin

COTABATO CITY – Brig. Gen. Arthur R Cabalona, regional director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), has condemned the “...

Suspect sa chop-chop case sa Arakan, NoCot, huli sa Sarangani

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Magkapatid na suspek sa Arakan chopchop murder case nahuli na sa Banate, Sarangani kahapon. Sa inisyal na pagsiyasat ng Radyo...