The Mindanao Cross (March 2, 2024)

Cotabato City disaster response official slain in ambush

COTABATO CITY - Gunmen killed the operations chief of the Cotabato City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in a daring ambush here on...

Cotabato City CDRRM officer slain in gun attack

COTABATO CITY - Dead on arrival sa ospital ang Chief Of Operations ng Cotabato City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office na si Jose Raymond...

Unang araw ng fire prevention month, isang bahay sa Cotabato City, nasunog

INAALAM pa ng Bureau of Fire Protection Cotabato City ang pinagmulan ng sunog sa Block 21, Barangay Rosary Heights 8 kahapon ng umaga kung saan isang...

15 BIFF sumuko sa Cotabato City at BARMM government

DALA ang pitong mga matataas na kalibre ng armas ay nagdesisyon ang 15 dating kasapi ng Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters-Karialan Faction na...

Cotabato Light announces power service interruption in Sultan Kudarat on March 1

To all our valued customers, please be informed of the scheduled power interruption affecting customers in Barangay Calsada, on Friday, March 1, 2024...