The Mindanao Cross (March 20, 2021)

COTABATO CITY --- Southern indigenous communities felt elated with the publication of three books on their cultures and ancestral domains, for them...
COTABATO CITY --- More than 10,000 villagers in Maguindanao got displaced by a continuing spate of hostilities since Thursday being perpetrated by...
MANILA – The government is eyeing to conduct a simultaneous massive vaccination of different priority groups (A1 to A4) as the bulk of supplies...
COTABATO CITY — An annual conference of Muslim scholars will be held annually by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to reach...