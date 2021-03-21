  Sunday Mar, 21 2021 12:36:51 PM

The Mindanao Cross (March 20, 2021)

NDBC COVID-19 WATCH: 13 new cases, 4 recover in Region 12

LOOK: Regional COVID-19 tracker as of March 20, 2021 (6:00pm) THIRTEEN (13) NEW CONFIRMED CASE FOUR NEW RECOVERIES NO NEW REPORTED...

IP communities appreciates 3 books on cultures, ancestral lands

COTABATO CITY --- Southern indigenous communities felt elated with the publication of three books on their cultures and ancestral domains, for them...

10k villagers displaced by BIFF attacks in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY --- More than 10,000 villagers in Maguindanao got displaced by a continuing spate of hostilities since Thursday being perpetrated by...

More vaccines mean wider coverage: Galvez

MANILA – The government is eyeing to conduct a simultaneous massive vaccination of different priority groups (A1 to A4) as the bulk of supplies...

BARMM to hold annual ulama conference for Ramadan

COTABATO CITY — An annual conference of Muslim scholars will be held annually by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to reach...