  Sunday Mar, 27 2022 08:30:08 AM

The Mindanao Cross (March 26, 2022)

He was lost and has been found

Fourth Sunday of Lent Reading I | Jos 5:9a, 10-12 The LORD said to Joshua, “Today I have removed the reproach of Egypt from you.” While the...

EARTH HOUR 2022

EARTH HOUR 2022 Every year, millions of people from around the world come together for Earth Hour, a global event to raise awareness about climate...

Soldiers neutralize remaining Basilan Abu Sayyaf leader

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao --- The remaining ranking leader of the Abu Sayyaf in Basilan perished in a brief shootout with soldiers at past 5...

Socoteco 1 power interruption sked for March 27

Scheduled service interruption on March 27, 2022, Sunday Time 9:00AM-4:00PM (7hours) Affected: Chinatown, Purok Masagana, Poticar...

Cotelco announces March 26 power service interruption in Magpet

POWER-OFF : MAGPET AREA WHEN : MARCH 26, 2022 (SATURDAY) TIME : 9:00 AM - 12:00 NN (3 HOURS) Affected areas : Brgy. Tagbac, Brgy. Magcaalam...