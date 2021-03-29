The Mindanao Cross (March 27, 2021)
COTABATO CITY --- Navy personnel foiled before dawn Saturday an attempt by boatmen from Sulu to smuggle to Zamboanga City P3.8 million worth of...
At the Procession with Palms – Gospel Mk 11:1-10
When Jesus and his disciples drew near to Jerusalem,
to Bethphage and Bethany at the Mount of...
COTABATO CITY --- Anti-narcotics operatives uprooted a thousand marijuana plants worth P7.6 million in a remote town in Sulu Friday.
Juvenal...
COTABATO CITY --- A brigade-size Army contingent from Luzon is arriving in central Mindanao to help the 6th Infantry Division neutralize the...
NEWSCAST
HEADLINES:
NO MOVEMENT Sa Cotabato City, inalis ng city LGU para sa Palm Sunday at Easter Sunday.
2. Mga...