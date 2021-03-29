  Monday Mar, 29 2021 02:30:25 AM

The Mindanao Cross (March 27, 2021)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

P3.8 million worth smuggled cigarettes seized by Navy operatives

COTABATO CITY --- Navy personnel foiled before dawn Saturday an attempt by boatmen from Sulu to smuggle to Zamboanga City P3.8 million worth of...

Palm Sunday: Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord

At the Procession with Palms – Gospel Mk 11:1-10 When Jesus and his disciples drew near to Jerusalem, to Bethphage and Bethany at the Mount of...

1,000 marijuana plants worth P7.6 million seized in Sulu

COTABATO CITY --- Anti-narcotics operatives uprooted a thousand marijuana plants worth P7.6 million in a remote town in Sulu Friday. Juvenal...

Army brigade arriving for security missions in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY --- A brigade-size Army contingent from Luzon is arriving in central Mindanao to help the 6th Infantry Division neutralize the...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (March 27, 2021)

NEWSCAST HEADLINES: NO MOVEMENT Sa Cotabato City, inalis ng city LGU para sa Palm Sunday at Easter Sunday. 2.   Mga...