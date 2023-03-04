  Saturday Mar, 04 2023 08:54:11 PM

The Mindanao Cross (March 4, 2023)

MILF member nabbed during drug buy bust in Gensan

GEN. SANTOS CITY – Focused law enforcement operation was conducted resulting to the arrest of an organic Moro Islamic Liberation Front-Bangsamoro...

Checkpoints set up, teams mobilized to go after Degamo’s killers

DUMAGUETE CITY – Checkpoints have been set up and uniformed personnel from different units were deployed immediately for pursuit and blocking...

PBBM vows gov’t will catch Degamo assassins

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Saturday vowed justice for the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. Marcos...

3 in Lanao Sur governor’s ambush face raps  

COTABATO CITY --- The police on Friday filed criminal cases against three from the group behind the February 17 ambush of Lanao del Sur Gov....

Fire Prevention: "Sa pag-iwas sa sunog, hindi ka nag-iisa"

"KUNG MAY ALAM AT MAY KAKAYAHAN, SUNOG ay kayang iwasan." SA PAMAMAGITAN ng paniniwalang ito, pinalalakas ng Cotabato City BFP office ang...