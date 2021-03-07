  Sunday Mar, 07 2021 04:55:40 PM

The Mindanao Cross (March 6, 2021)

Cotabato City no movement Sunday vehicular crash

Agad na Isinugod sa Pagamutan ang driver ng isang kulay puting Toyota Rush SUV matapos itong bumangga sa isang poste ng commercial establishment...

BARMM fortifies social interventions for children during pandemic

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Government further enhances and strengthens programs and projects to protect the well-being of Bangsamoro children...

First tranche of U.S. AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrives in PH

THE United States has disclosed the arrival to the Philippines of 487,200 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, March 4. U.S...

Basilan leaders favor extension of ARMM-to-BARMM transition

COTABATO CITY --- The Basilan Sangguniang Panlalawigan endorsed the proposal for a three-year extension of the transition from the defunct Autonomous...

DOH-12 provides vaccines for Cotabato City frontliners

COTABATO CITY --- The Deparment of Health-12 has earmarked 2,138 anti-coronavirus jabs for personnel of two medical institutions that are both inside...