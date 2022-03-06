  Sunday Mar, 06 2022 08:21:55 AM

The Mindanao Cross (March 6, 2022)

BTA composition stays for smooth turnover to next admin

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the recommendation to maintain the status quo on the current composition of the Bangsamoro...

Soldiers hurt in gunfights with Dawlah group cited

MARAWI CITY --- Five soldiers wounded in clashes with Dawlah Islamiya terrorists in Maguing, Lanao del Sur Tuesday have been awarded with citation...

Cotelco announces power interruption for Makilala, North Cotabato on March 6

POWER-OFF : MAKILALA AREA (AFTERNOON) WHEN : MARCH 06, 2022 (SUNDAY) TIME : 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM (30 MINUTES) Affected areas : Whole Coverage...

Cotabato City, nearby areas to experience 11-hour power outage on March 6

COTABATO CITY - Pinaalalahanan ng Cotabato Light ang mga consumer nito na may mangyayaring 11-hour power interruption sa linggo, March 6.

30 new COVID-19 infections in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of March 3, 2022 (6:00 PM) THIRTY (30) NEW CONFIRMED CASES THIRTY-SEVEN (37) NEW RECOVERIES...