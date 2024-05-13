  Monday May, 13 2024 04:09:41 AM

The Mindanao Cross (May 11, 2024)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM to implement Islamic finance with enactment of proposed revenue code

CAGAYAN DE ORO -  Once Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Bill 286, or the proposed Bangsamoro Revenue Code, is enacted, the BARMM is...

BARMMRAA 2024 parade in photos

                                All images are courtesy of BIO-BARMM...

Former illegal drug law offender, rearrested in Tawi-Tawi

COTABATO CITY - A recidivist illegal drug offender was again arrested after selling Shabu to a PDEA agent who posed as a poseur buyer during a buy-...

Wao anti-drug op nets P480K worth of shabu, drug dealer

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao del Norte -  PNP Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit-15 (lead unit), 3rd Platoon 1st...

MNLF members, leaders renew commitment to Mindanao peace process

COTABATO CITY – More than 20,000 members and supporters of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) converged in the historic Barrio Kakar here on...