The Mindanao Cross (May 13, 2023)

Bangsamoro graduates upstage BARMM critics

GRADUATES from far Bangsamoro upstage the region’s critics with rare academic honors obtained from exclusive Philippine learning institutions and...

El Niño team reconstituted, response strategy expansion eyed

MANILA – The Marcos administration has reconstituted the task force that will respond to the looming El Niño, Malacañang announced on Saturday...

Abu terrorist surrender to Lamitan City mayor

COTABATO CITY - A member of the now obviously weakened Abu Sayyaf in Basilan surrendered this week to the mayor of Lamitan City in Basilan....

16 na BIFF nagbalik-loob sa pamahalaan sa Maguindanao Sur

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte – Nasa kabuoang 16 na miyembro ng Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) na kumikilos sa Maguindanao del Sur...