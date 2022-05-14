The Mindanao Cross (May 14, 2022)
COTABATO CITY --- Suspected partisans on Friday blasted a fragmentation grenade at the residential compound of the newly-elected mayor in the...
COTABATO CITY – The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has performed its duties during the election process that resulted in the...
COTABATO CITY - Presumptive President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr and presumptive Vice President Sara Duterte won via wide margin in the...
CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao --- Two Tausug men were killed in an accidental explosion of home-made dynamite for illegal fishing in Panglima Estino...
COTABATO CITY --- Hundreds of villagers in Barangay Dapiawan, Datu Saudi Ampatuan town abandoned their homes Thursday due to gunfights between two...