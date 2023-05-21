  Sunday May, 21 2023 04:53:51 AM

The Mindanao Cross (May 20, 2023)

NDU alumnus Mon Diansuy helps FEU win UAAP football championship title

This is something Cotabateños should be proud of. A graduate of Notre Dame University in Cotabato City has helped Far Eastern University football...

Plan to reopen strategic Lanao del Sur airport on

COTABATO CITY - Local executives and members of the Muslim and Christian communities support the plan to reopen a mothballed airport in Malabang...

Isyu ng UniFAST, pinatitingnan ni P. Marcos, ayon kay Gov. Tamayo

Naramdaman ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang hinaing ng mga estudyante. Ito ang ipinahayag ni South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr.,...

Tawi-Tawi drug peddler falls

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - Joint forces of the Tawi-Tawi PNP, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and Philippine Marines arrested a drug...

Driver dead, truck and motorcycles on cargo deck damaged 

COTABATO CITY --- A driver was killed while his assistant was badly hurt when their flatbed truck loaded with more than 30 new motorcycles they were...