The Mindanao Cross (May 22, 2021)
COTABATO CITY – A 44-year-old man shot himself after stabbing his wife and relatives during a domestic altercation that turned bloody inside...
NEWSCAST
HEADLINES:
1 North Cotabato town councilor, na nakatanggap ng bakuna, nagpositibo sa Covid-19
2. Region 12,...
COTABATO CITY --- The Army’s 6th Infantry Division is grieving over the demise of Oblate missionary Eliseo Mercado, Jr. who had, for a long time...
Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 26, 2021 (6:00 PM)
THREE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-FOUR (364) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
ONE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-THREE (123) NEW...
KIDAPAWAN CITY – A lady town councilor in North Cotabato have tested positive to COVID-19.
Councilor April Babol of Matalam town admitted in her...