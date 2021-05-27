  Thursday May, 27 2021 12:38:21 PM

The Mindanao Cross (May 22, 2021)

One dead as domestic dispute in Cotabato City turned bloody

COTABATO CITY  – A 44-year-old man shot himself after stabbing his wife and relatives during a domestic altercation that turned bloody inside...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (May 27, 2021)

NEWSCAST HEADLINES: 1   North Cotabato town councilor, na nakatanggap ng bakuna, nagpositibo sa Covid-19 2.  Region 12,...

Army's 6th ID grieving over Fr. Mercado's demise

COTABATO CITY --- The Army’s 6th Infantry Division is grieving over the demise of Oblate missionary Eliseo Mercado, Jr. who had, for a long time...

Whoa! Region 12, nakapagtala ng 364 new COVID 19 infections, highest so far

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 26, 2021 (6:00 PM) THREE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-FOUR (364) NEW CONFIRMED CASES ONE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-THREE (123) NEW...

Matalam councilor tests positive to coronavirus

KIDAPAWAN CITY – A lady town councilor in North Cotabato have tested positive to COVID-19. Councilor April Babol of Matalam town admitted in her...