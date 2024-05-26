  Sunday May, 26 2024 10:40:50 PM

The Mindanao Cross (May 25, 2024)

Indigents, IPs get housing units from MSSD

AMPATUAN, Maguindanao del Sur - Indigenous Peoples and Moro indigents are now enjoying living in the comforts of their own homes provided for them by...

Army neutralizes a BIFF, captures IEDs and firearm in MagSur clash

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte – Operating troops of the Joint Task Force Central were conducting military operations in Butilen, Datu...

Magkapatid na drug peddlers, huli sa anti-drug ops sa MagNorte, P3.4-M shabu nakumpiska

NAARESTO NG MGA TAUHAN NG PNP ang magkapatid na drug peddler sa ikinasang anti-drug operation sa Barangay Dalican, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del...

6ID naglunsad ng air at ground assaults vs DI/BIFF sa Maguindanao Sur

  NAGLUNSAD ANG ARMED Forces of the Philippines ng air at ground assaults laban sa hinihinalang kasapi ng BIFF at Military, naglunsad ng air...

Health workers in far island town gets stipends from BARMM

COTABATO CITY - Up to 72 barangay health workers (BHW) in the so remote Sapa-Sapa island town in Tawi-Tawi each got their overdue P12,000 cash...