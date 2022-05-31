The Mindanao Cross (May 28, 2022)
KORONADAL CITY – To thwart destabilization by terrorist groups on passenger buses and public terminals, police authorities in the Soccsksargen region...
CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao --- An ambulant roadside vendor was slightly hurt (not two as earlier reported-ed) in one of two explosions...
TULUNAN, North Cotabato - Anti-narcotics agents clamped down a barangay councilor from whose house here they found P81,600 worth of shabu...
ISABELA CITY - Suspected improvised bombs were set off in two areas here Monday afternoon, Radio Ronda del Basilan reported.
The twin blasts came...
Isang principal ng paaralan sa bayan ng Paglat ang biktima ng pamamaril sa Pandag, Maguindanao kaninang alas tres ng hapon.
Ito mismo ang...