The Mindanao Cross (May 4, 2024)

6 armed villagers wounded in Basilan ambush incident

COTABATO CITY - Ambushers seriously wounded six men in a rival group in an attack early Saturday in Sitio Lessem, Barangay Bato-Bato, Akbar...

DA: Price freeze needed only in areas under state of calamity

MANILA – The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Friday said that a price freeze of rice and other basic commodities should only be implemented in...

2 BIFFs yield to Army in MagSur

RADJAH BUAYAN, Maguindanao del Sur -  On May 3, 2024, the 33rd Infantry (Makabayan) Battalion presented two Former Violent Extremists (FVEs) to...

DENR-12 MANP Cotabato documents encounter with "Ibong Adarna"

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Four birds of the Philippine Trogon (Harpactes ardens), a bird species associated with the mythical Ibong Adarna, were documented...

Cotabato Light announces power service interruption in DOS

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has announced a scheduled power interruption affecting Dinaig Proper to Tapian...