  Sunday May, 07 2023

The Mindanao Cross (May 6, 2023)

Cotabato Light announces power service interruption for Sunday, May 7

To all our valued customers, please be informed of the scheduled power interruption affecting customers in General Luna, Cotabato City, on Sunday,...

Socoteco 1 power advisory for May 8, 9, 10

Scheduled service interruption on: May 08, 2023 (Monday) Time 9:00AM-3:00PM Affected: B/Tasiman, B/Bacdulong, B/Takunel (Lake Sebu) May 9...

Cops arrest 2 gunner runners in Lanao Sur

PARANG, Maguindanao del Norte - A Search Warrant for Violation of RA 10591 was successfully served by joint elements of 1403rd MFC-RMFB14, CIDG Lanao...

15 paaralan sa Koronadal, half day lang ang klase dahil sa tindi ng init

KORONADAL CITY -  Nagpatupad na ng blended learning ang 2 mga secondary schools at 13 mga elementary schools sa Koronadal. Paliwang ni...

2 drug peddler huli, P204K na halaga ng shabu nakumpiska

ARESTADO ANG DALAWANG lalaki sa buy bust operation ng Cotabato City PNP pasado alas dies ng umaga kanina sa City Plaza, Poblacion 6. Kinilala ni...