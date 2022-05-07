  Saturday May, 07 2022 08:59:12 PM

The Mindanao Cross (May 7, 2022)

SK gov aspirant gets TRO over Comelec ruling

COTABATO CITY – The Supreme Court on Friday issued a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against a Comelec ruling canceling the Certificate of...

Cops arrest Lanao Sur drug peddler, seize P340K meth

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao – Police authorities in Lanao del Sur today reported the successful anti-drug operation that led to the arrest of the...

Teachers protest “hasty changes” in poll duties

COTABATO CITY  – An estimated 200 teachers earlier assigned as electoral board in the city have protested the alleged replacement of their names...

All systems go for May 9 polls: Comelec

MANILA – It’s all systems go for the May 9, 2022 national and local elections (NLE), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Thursday...

4 cops hurt in Zamboanga del Sur road accident

COTABATO CITY -- Four policemen were badly hurt in a vehicular accident Wednesday in Payao town in Zamboanga del Sur. Lt. Herod Partosa of...