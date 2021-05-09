  Sunday May, 09 2021 01:01:36 PM

The Mindanao Cross (May 8, 2021)

NDBC COVID 19 WATCH: Highest singe day record of 183 new infections

COTABATO CITY -- Region 12 or the Soccsksargen region has recorded a single day highest tally of COID-19 infections AT 183. In its Regional COVID-...

Army: Normalcy in Datu Paglas restored

COTABATO CITY --- The Army’s 601st Infantry Brigade told this news outfit at past 2:00 p.m. Saturday that normalcy in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao...

Army regains control of Maguindanao town seized by BIFF

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Government forces have regained control of the town center in Maugindanao that outlawed Moro gunmen seized at 4 a.m....

BIFF seizes Maguindanao town, Army, rebels trade shots

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao  – Heavily armed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) today occupied the town center of Datu Paglas, Maguindanao...

BARMM health minister refutes fallacies on vaccine

COTABATO CITY --- The regional health minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao dismissed as “baseless” insinuations that COVID...