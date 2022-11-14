  Monday Nov, 14 2022 10:26:52 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Nov. 12, 2022)

Unlicensed guns, isinuko ng LGU Anggal Midtimbang, Maguindanao del Sur sa Army

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Sur – Mas pinaigting ngayon ng 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division, Philippine Army ang paglansag ng mga loose...

PRO-12 hosts transport security summit to end bus bombing

TACURONG CITY – In a bid to put an end to bomb attacks on commuter buses across the region, the police authorities in Region 12 conducted over the...

Suspects in fatal ambush of town police chief, aide, charged

COTABATO CITY - Investigators have filed murder charges against 10 members of a local terrorist group for the August 30 fatal ambush of a...

2 siblings drown in a pond in Lamitan City

COTABATO CITY – Two school girls drowned Saturday in a small pond in Lamitan City, Basilan that they thought was shallow, where they can play...

Brunei’s role in Mindanao peace process cited

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. recognized Saturday the crucial role played by the Brunei Sultanate in the Mindanao peace process...